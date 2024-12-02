Virgin Money integrates HooYu for new account opening

Virgin Money is reportedly focused on delivering great customer experiences and, following a review of their account opening processes as well as an extensive RFP process, they have redefined their new customer journey in partnership with HooYu.

Manual steps and offline processes for customers that fail the database check process were eliminated and the journey was digitalised with a custom branded HooYu journey integrated into the Virgin Money site. Different versions of the customer onboarding journey were created depending on whether the customer was applying for a current account or a credit card.

What once took at least several days when database checks failed, is now an improved process, reducing KYC abandonment, and increasing account opening conversion. The digital KYC journey allows the user to continue their application, with HooYu providing selfie capture, liveness detection, ID document capture and validation, facial biometrics, address proofing, and geolocation, the official press release concludes.