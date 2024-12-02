VIPRE helps SMBs to use endpoint security with machine learning

The company launched VIPRE Advanced Security for Business, a solution that provides endpoint protection, anti-phishing and email security.

VIPRE Advanced Security offers customers anti-malware package. For SMBs with 250 employees, VIPRE Advanced Security is priced at USD 12 annually per seat compared to USD 25 - USD 81 per seat/year for competing solutions.

VIPRE Advanced Security uses advanced machine learning, heuristic techniques, a threat intelligence cloud and real-time behaviour monitoring to protect SMBs from sophisticated and evasive malware threats.

VIPRE Advance Security deploys in less than 10 minutes, removing existing antivirus agents. Its central management console enables SMBs to manage PCs and mobile devices, deploy agents, patch systems, customise settings, pull reports and monitor security from a single dashboard.