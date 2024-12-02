Vietnam has launched NDAChain, a national permissioned blockchain platform designed to support secure data verification across key sectors.

Operated by the Data Innovation and Exploitation Centre under the Ministry of Public Security, and developed by the National Data Association, the platform will be integrated into the National Data Centre by the end of 2025.

The move comes as Vietnam expands its national digital infrastructure, with a population exceeding 100 million and an increasing demand for secure, interoperable data systems. According to government officials, NDAChain will function as a decentralised verification mechanism for key sectors, including e-government, finance, healthcare, logistics, and education.

Technical architecture and functionality

NDAChain operates on a Layer 1 blockchain model using a Proof-of-Authority consensus algorithm, supplemented by Zero-Knowledge Proof protocols to enhance privacy and security. It supports a transaction throughput of up to 3,600 transactions per second. The system consists of a consortium of 49 validator nodes operated by a mix of public agencies and domestic enterprises such as SunGroup, Zalo, Masan, MISA, Sovico, and VNVC.

Each validator node maintains a distributed ledger, executes smart contracts, and includes digital identity verification features linked to VNeID and other national ID databases.

Officials from the National Data Association noted that Vietnam has adopted a hybrid model combining centralised and decentralised components, with NDAChain acting as a protective layer for sensitive data flowing through national systems.

Applications in identity and traceability

The blockchain infrastructure is already being used to support NDA DID, a decentralised identity solution that enables users to confirm the identity of individuals or organisations during digital interactions. The associated NDAKey mobile application allows users to perform these verifications in real time.

In addition, NDAChain supports NDATrace, a government platform for product authentication and traceability. Products issued with unique identifiers under this system follow GS1 standards and are interoperable with the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI), allowing Vietnamese exporters to meet international traceability requirements.

Authorities plan to expand NDAChain to local government bodies and academic institutions in phases through 2026. A later stage will focus on developing use-specific Layer 2 applications, workforce training, and international partnerships.