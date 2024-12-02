Vietnam lawmakers ratify law on internet security

The law on online information security, including regulations on preventing and fighting online terrorism, will take effect on July 1, 2016, according to the lawmaking National Assembly.

A survey conducted by Russian security software firm Kaspersky found 30% of Internet users in Thailand suffered web-borne malware attacks, with Vietnam ranking eighth.

In the first nine months of 2015, 18,085 Vietnamese websites, including 88 state-run platforms, were infected with malicious software, according to the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT).

Cybercriminals mostly target small- to medium-sized enterprises as well as individuals to steal financial information and demand ransoms.

Many trade, import-export and foreign-invested companies in Vietnam have fallen victim to cyberattacks because they have valuable information available to hackers, and lack the necessary Internet security protocols to fight against them.

Experts say that with the number of cyberattacks rising, it is advisable for Vietnamese firms, state agencies and Internet users to improve their cyber-defence in order to stay safe.