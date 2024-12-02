Viena Saskaita partners with AMLYZE to prevent money laundering





Viena Saskaita operates in a segment with low money-laundering prevention and terrorist financing risks through utility payments and tax collection. Thus, through this alliance, Viena Saskaita aims to use AMLYZE’s services such as client risk assessment, transaction monitoring, case management, and international sanctions screening to improve its security. Moreover, the company intends to enable compliance from a single service provider.

As per AMLYZE officials, money laundering prevention should be perceived as an obligation not only for banks but also for other regulated entities that are legally obliged to apply compliance standards.









Viena Saskaita prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing

The Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in Lithuania requires compliance in more than 10 different business sectors. Despite not being a significant global financial center, Lithuania’s concern comes from its geographical location. Sharing borders with Russia and Belarus has exposed it to certain vulnerabilities, making it a target for illicit activities such as smuggling and tax evasion.

Additionally, according to the Viena Saskaita’s official press release, geopolitical events of recent years, and the growing threat of support for terrorist organisations led to a lower trust in anti-money laundering controls.