ViCA is rapidly becoming an important resource for compliance professionals seeking to lower costs and reduce the time needed for complex compliance queries. By leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), ViCA provides immediate, accurate, and reliable assistance, enabling users to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance with ease. ViCA is being adopted across the financial services sector by governance, risk, and compliance professionals.











Key features of ViCA:

Instant access to expertise: ViCA delivers immediate answers to compliance queries, eliminating the need for prolonged research;

Cost efficiency: By automating routine compliance tasks, ViCA helps organisations significantly reduce operational costs;

User-friendly interface: The revamped website and user environment ensures intuitive navigation, making it easier for users to access ViCA's features;

Continuous learning: ViCA's AI engine evolves with the regulatory landscape, providing up-to-date information and insights supported by Complyport’s experts;

Secure and confidential: Robust security measures ensure that all interactions and data remain confidential.

Expanded services and partnerships

Complyport is enhancing its service offerings with significant upgrades to its ComplyPortal tool, which now includes AI features designed to streamline financial pPromotions marketing approvals. These improvements help identify compliance issues and suggest necessary modifications, thus optimizing the overall compliance management and approval processes.

Additionally, through a strategic partnership with the London Governance & Compliance Academy (LGCA), Complyport has launched a comprehensive training platform that provides professionals with up-to-date educational resources to navigate the evolving compliance landscape. Furthermore, Complyport offers advanced regtech solutions for transaction reporting, combining innovative technology with expert guidance to support compliance with EMIR, MiFIR, and SFTR regulations through MAP FinTech's capabilities.





Human expertise at the ready

While ViCA provides increased AI support, Complyport recognises the value of human interaction. Their team of expert consultants is always available to offer personalised assistance, ensuring users receive the additional guidance only experienced professionals can provide.

ViCA offers a variety of account types tailored to different user needs, with each plan differing primarily by the number of queries allowed per month. Users can choose from a free account, which offers up to 20 queries, to more extensive plans that provide 50, 100, or 300 queries monthly. Regardless of the chosen plan, users have the flexibility to purchase additional queries as needed, accommodating diverse compliance support requirements.