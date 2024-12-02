Vesta raises USD 125 mln from Goldfinch Partners





The funding will provide Vesta with the resources to invest in growth and continue the global deployment of its fraud protection and ecommerce payment solutions. Vesta enables ecommerce companies to grow their businesses by focusing on revenue rather than risk, with its zero-risk and zero-liability payment guarantee. Its real-time decisioning platform is built on data science and machine learning, and analyses customers’ online payment transactions to assess the risk of fraud.

Vesta provides its service to partners in the telecommunications and ecommerce industries and allows merchants to seamlessly integrate through shopping cart plug-ins, including Magento, Shopify, Salesforce, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and SAP Commerce Cloud.