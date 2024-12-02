Vesta, Plaid join forces for guaranteed ACH payments





Plaid is a data network powering the digital tools that millions of people rely on to facilitate their financial lives. The goal behind this solution is also to reduce fraud and fees incurred from nonsufficient fund. With Guaranteed ACH, consumers can initiate a payment online using Plaid’s technology to facilitate the account authentication process. Vesta’s real-time decisioning platform provides the analytics and authentication to guarantee the transaction for both consumers and merchants in real time.

In addition, Vesta enables ecommerce companies to grow their businesses by focusing on revenue rather than risk. By extending its pioneering zero-risk, zero-liability payment guarantee to ACH payments, the company will help online merchants further increase their profitability by facilitating the use of a less costly payment method, while also reaching new potential customers who may not have or may not wish to use payment cards. Additionally, ACH payments have a lower cost for merchants than traditional payment cards.