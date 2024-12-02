Vesta Corporation releases vSafe to help ecommerce merchants fight fraud

Leveraging Vesta’s fraud technology, vSafe evaluates orders using business-specific models that maximize transaction acceptance and isolate merchants from transaction fraud. In addition, the API features global payment capabilities and data protection.

The rapid shift from traditional brick and mortar to online and mobile purchases has been a boon for e-commerce merchants, but this shift has also increased the exposure to risk for both merchants and consumers. With increases in online transaction fraud and data breaches, there is heightened concern around how merchants can maximize the number of good transactions accepted, while protecting themselves and their customers from risk.

InComm, a provider of prepaid card and transaction technologies, is one of Vesta’s first customers to deploy vSafe’s fraud deterrence technology. InComm uses the vSafe gateway to power payment portals for many of its clients.

Vesta has processed over 1 billion electronic payments for products and services through operation centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

