Verto chooses Resistant AI for document verification processes

Verto is to integrate Resistant AI’s Document Forensics solution to augment its document verification process. The collaboration aims to reduce application review times and enable expansion into new markets.













Streamlining document verification globally

Because Verto operates across the global financial market, this presents many challenges with swift and accurate customer onboarding. The company must authenticate an extensive range of documents across diverse formats which can include PDFs, images, or scans which originate from multiple countries with different legal frameworks and documentation standards. A particular challenge can authenticating account statements or utility bills from multiple sources.

Resistant AI’s document fraud detection solution seamlessly integrates into Verto’s existing systems. This provides rapid and reliable document authentication and supports its growth into new markets without escalating risks.





Decreasing the application review time

Deploying Resistant AI’s technology means that Verto is able to authenticate documents from numerous countries in seconds. Verto says it has reduced application review time by 50%, identifying document tampering and inconsistencies invisible to the human eye.

Officials from Resistant AI explained that the complexities of operating within the global financial market are vast, especially for a fintech company like Verto that is constantly exploring new territories. It is a pleasure to work with the team to speedily verify the process of customer onboarding, whilst identifying potential fraudulent threats. All of these efficiency gains enable Verto to expand its global footprint more rapidly without compromising on risk.

Also commenting on this partnership, officials from Verto said Resistant AI has enhanced the speed of their decision-making. It rapidly verifies documents from numerous countries, enabling them to efficiently onboard more reliable customers and expedite transaction processing. The platform identifies tampered documents in seconds, accelerating their ability to establish UBO in an international setting.





What does Verto do?

Verto is a global B2B payments solution that helps businesses send money to anyone, anywhere. Using a purposefully built tech infrastructure and payment rails, one can instantly send and receive money in over 200 countries. The company helps 1000+ customers from startups and SMEs to large corporate companies convert millions of dollars per year.

Using Their liquidity and price discovery marketplace solution, new customers can convert between 49 currencies, open bank account or wallets in seconds and make payments on a single platform.