Vertex acquires Taxamo for global trade solutions

Taxamo offers a unified platform which supports tax compliance, with a focus on online sales, payments and e-invoicing. Their cloud-based solution is designed for global ecommerce businesses wanting to automate compliance and commerce across the value chain.

Taxamo offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions for value-added tax (VAT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) management, including registration, calculation, compliance, invoicing and payment. This facilitates cross-border transactions from merchants to sellers, and tax authorities. According to a Vertex representative, the acquisition accelerates the company’s growth strategies across ecommerce platforms and marketplaces in medium-sized businesses. Taxamo's solutions are expected to be integrated with Vertex's cloud portfolio, bringing new features and digital content to Vertex's customer base.