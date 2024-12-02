Versatile Credit integrates with Prove Identity

















Through this integration, Versatile Credit intends to improve its fraud screening process and deliver a more simplified customer onboarding experience. By implementing the solution, Versatile Credit’s merchants can have applicants undertake Prove’s process and be screened for potential fraud risks. Additionally, the integration facilitates the convenience of the application process through the Prove Pre-Fill onboarding and identity verification solution.To simplify the process, Prove Identity requires minimal details to be entered by the applicants, such as their social security and mobile phone numbers, to verify their identity and pre-fill the application, thus ensuring an accelerated and convenient authentication. As an additional layer of security, the process also includes a phone possession check and, if the customer responds accordingly, they can become a fraud-screened user.

The integration’s capabilities and objectives

Versatile Credit’s integration with Prove Identity intends to provide merchants and consumers with increased data accuracy, as the latter offers consistent data formatting. Additionally, merchants can introduce the solution both online and in-store to reduce fraud and support a secure and user-friendly application experience, no matter the method their customers use to make purchases. Representatives from Versatile Credit expressed their enthusiasm over the incorporation of Prove’s solution into their company’s platform, with the technology offering merchants and lending partners a fast and simplified fraud screening process. The pre-filling feature aims to further enhance the solution, as merchants can deliver a secure and efficient application process to their customers.



Furthermore, Versatile Credit stated its commitment to offering merchants comprehensive tools for full-spectrum consumer financing, simplifying processes, and improving efficiency. The partnership with Prove Identity supports the company’s objectives by enabling merchants with heightened control over their application journey, reducing risks, and improving the experience. According to Prove Identity’s officials, by working together with Versatile Credit, the company intends to fortify fraud screening measures and safeguard shoppers and merchants, while also enhancing the consumer experience and accelerating onboarding. Through this alliance, the two companies focus on supporting businesses and end-users with fraud prevention and commerce enablement.



To consolidate its commitment, Versatile Credit constantly updates and refines its platform, as well as enters strategic partnerships to strengthen its capabilities. The company intends to enhance how merchants conduct consumer financing by continuing to improve its platform to maximise benefits for its partners and their customers.





More information about Prove Identity

With its solutions, Prove Identity intends to allow businesses to offer convenient digital consumer experiences without compromising security. The company’s identity verification and authentication platform and its Prove Identity Network focus on safeguarding digital transactions throughout the user journey. Currently, approximately 1,000 businesses leverage Prove to increase revenue, improve customer acquisition, enhance cybersecurity, reduce fraud, and eliminate costs of legacy identity verification solutions.