Verizon introduces QR code authentication solution

Verizon Enterprise Solutions has created a cloud-based infrastructure behind the QR code approach and is targeting both websites and ecommerce companies that want to let consumers access their websites and businesses who want to allow employees to access corporate data without the concern that their compromised personal information will, in turn, compromise corporate data.

Consumers register for a Verizon Universal Services ID, either through their workplace or a participating website, and can then download a mobile application to their smartphone that will scan the codes that appear on the appropriate website.

Verizon Communications is a global provider of broadband and other wireless and wireline communications services to consumer, business, government and wholesale customers.