VeriTrans partners with NEC for biometric facial recognition payments in Japan





As part of the agreement, NEC’s facial recognition payment solution integrates with the credit card payment service developed by VeriTrans, thus aiming to determine if facial recognition payments can facilitate shopping experiences by lowering stress levels and optimising convenience.

The pilot is tested on store employees who will have to register their facial biometrics, credit card data, and confirmation code in advance with an app. At self-checkout, the facial information and confirmation code are used for two-factor authentication, while the credit card information is used for the payment.

VeriTrans delivers cashless facial recognition payments, including credit card payment and its ‘One-click continual charge function’ through user IDs. Moreover, the company’s VeriTrans4G is a credit card payment service that offers basic payments such as credit cards, retail transactions at convenience stores, and bank payments, as well as electronic money, carrier payments, digital wallets, and international payments. The service supports continual charges and card information updates, prevents fraud, and provides security by not storing credit card information.