Veritran partners with FaceTec to bring biometric authentication to its low-code platform

Veritran is incorporating FaceTec’s 3D identification technology into its security suite, adding an extra layer of protection to the transactions executed by its platform. Under the collaboration, Veritran’s clients will now have access to a biometric 3D solution for digital onboardings, login processes, and transaction authentications for payments and transfers.

To ensure that only legitimate users have access to sensitive accounts and the information within, FaceTec’s liveness feature verifies the user’s identity in real-time, matching the user’s 3D FaceMap to their photo ID. Each time the user returns, FaceTec’s ongoing authentication proves liveness and compares their new 3D FaceMap to the one enrolled. If matched, access is granted with no password required.