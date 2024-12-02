Veritas to help organisations addressing General Data Protection Regulation

This solution gives enterprises around the world the ability to understand what personally identifiable information (PII) they hold on European Union (EU) residents and access that information when requested by employees or consumers.

360 Data Management for GDPR also provides a systematic way for organisations to protect PII from breach, loss or damage, these elements being required by the new regulation.

Key components of the 360 Data Management for GDPR Solution include:

• Providing expert guidance

• Locating data

• Searching data

• Minimizing data

• Protecting data

• Monitoring data

Veritas Technologies is an international software company specialised in storage management software.