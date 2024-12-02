Veritas Technologies provides NetBackup Appliance with data protection

NetBackup 5240 and Information Map are the first solution to integrate data protection and data visibility map, addressing enterprise challenges managing unclassified, dark data.

Previous versions of NetBackup 5200-series Appliances are also compatible with Information Map, ensuring that all existing customers can benefit from the product.

The new NetBackup 5240 Appliance provides capabilities for modern data protection across virtual, cloud and physical environments including scalability with data growth.

Veritas Technologies is an international software company specialized in storage management software.