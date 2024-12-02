Veritas launches data management solution for organizations

The new solution builds on the foundation of Veritas’ NetBackup to integrate data visibility, application resiliency and copy data management so organizations can uphold their data. NetBackup 8.0 provides unified protection for data in the cloud and extends its reach from unified data protection towards a broader platform for 360 data management.

NetBackup is a scalable data protection solution, allowing enterprises to protect petabytes of data without disrupting the business and and recover data at a moment’s notice. Enterprise customers using NetBackup today can now upgrade to NetBackup 8.0.

Veritas Technologies is an international software company specialized in storage management software.