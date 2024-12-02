Verismic adds two-factor authentication to its signature product

CMS two-factor authentication deploys the traditional username and password combination while adding a second authentication code via SMS, Google Authenticator or email.

Two-factor authentication deters phishing, identity theft and other forms of online fraud, ensuring individuals attempting to access the systems management tool are authorized users. CMS adds an extra layer of control to two-factor authentication by allowing IT managers to enable or disable the feature on a user to user or global basis.

Ashley Leonard, Verismic Software president and CEO, said that online phishing and identity fraud are serious concerns, and with more business conducted online, layering the digital protection for users and the business unit ensures data is still protected even if usernames and passwords are compromised.

Verismic Software is a company which provides cloud-based IT management technology focused on enabling security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management.