Verint teams up with D3 Security for fraud solution

As per the agreement, the Verint EdgeVR solution will be integrated into D3 Security’s Investigation Case Management Software and Guard Tour System.

By integrating Verint and D3 case management technology, investigators can achieve workflow for mitigating risk and boost internal information sharing between law enforcement and other industry organizations.

Verint is a global provider of Actionable Intelligence solutions. Verint Actionable Intelligence solutions help organizations address three challenges: customer engagement optimization; security intelligence; and fraud, risk and compliance.

D3 Security provides a global platform for incident management, physical security operations and situational awareness. Called D3 ONE, the system allows companies to consolidate their security management operations and fortify their decision-making process.