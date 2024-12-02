VerifyMe partners HP Indigo to launch security solution

Security-ElectroInk will be marketed and sold globally by VerifyMe to HP Indigo customers, along with VerifyMe’s readers and authentication tools that can be used in conjunction with Security-ElectroInk.

VerifyMe’s patented anti-counterfeiting pigment technology can be integrated into the digital printing process to produce visible and invisible marks, which enables two levels of authentication. First, consumers are able to see the patented ink without any specialized equipment. Second, manufacturers can use customized devices to view characteristics of non-visible pigments to support their supply and distribution chain security.

Both companies will provide support to HP Indigo customers that use Security-ElectroInk on HP Indigos digital printing presses.

VerifyMe is a high-tech solutions company in the field of authenticating products and people. Company’s physical technology authenticates products, documents and currency with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments.