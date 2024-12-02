VeriFone receives PCI SSC certification, expands on the UK market

PCI SSC certification validates PAYware Ocius’ function to help merchants upgrade security and reduce the scope of PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) management through P2PE of cardholder data.

VeriFone Systems is a global provider of secure electronic payment solutions. VeriFone provides expertise, solutions and services that add value to the point of sale with merchant-operated, consumer-facing and self-service payment systems for the financial, retail, hospitality, petroleum, government and healthcare vertical markets.