Verified.Me adopted by TD Precious Metals for ecommerce experience and identity verification solution

The reason behind this is to provide quick and secure identity verification, thus facilitating the experience for non-TD customers. Via this capability, non-TD customers who transact on the TD Precious Metals digital store are allowed to verify their identity online when signing in and checking out in a secure and convenient manner, leveraging their trusted connections within the Verified.Me network.

Verified.Me’s blockchain-based foundation and security protocols helps users to verify their identity and prevent the oversharing of personal information. Non-TD customers who use Verified.Me can enjoy a higher maximum transaction limit, a faster checkout experience, and access to their order history. At the same time, existing TD customers can access these benefits by logging into the TD Precious Metals digital store using their TD online banking credentials.