Verifi and Pegasystems team up to prevent chargebacks

This partnership will enable credit card issuers to speed the resolution of cardholder transaction disputes, resulting in lower operational costs and higher customer satisfaction.

According to Aite Group, the total dollar value of payment cards is estimated at approximately USD 8 trillion worldwide, with a conservative chargeback percentage of .05 percent, or approximately USD 40 billion. Pegasystems and Verifi have partnered to positively impact those chargeback costs for global businesses. This combined solution will not only better automate the way banks manage chargeback cases but also disintermediate some of the more tedious processes by directly connecting banks and merchants.

Verifi, a provider of end-to-end payment protection and management solutions, was founded in 2005 to help our clients effectively manage the payments challenges they face every day. Verifi helps merchants safely process payments, combat fraud, prevent and resolve costly chargebacks, as well as increase billings and keep loyal customers.

Pegasystems develops strategic applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations. Pegas applications streamline critical business operations, connect enterprises to their customers seamlessly in real-time across channels, and adapt to meet rapidly changing requirements.