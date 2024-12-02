



As part of ‘The US Fraud Industry Pulse Survey 2025’, Veriff collected input from 200 fraud specialists and decision-makers across finance, technology, and ecommerce, uncovering that the industry is currently working on technological solutions to mitigate the evolving threat landscape. The results align with the company’s ‘Identity Fraud Report 2025’, which discovered a 21% year-on-year expansion in online fraud activity.











Online fraud: an escalating problem for US firms

In addition to disrupting operations and damaging reputations, attacks also extensively impact the finances of companies, with 75.5% of surveyed businesses confirming revenue losses due to fraud. Additionally, 32% underline reductions of 3-5% while 13.5% encounter more severe impacts of 10-20%. Veriff’s survey highlighted that companies continue to face a variety of fraud types, with malware (46%), impersonation fraud (44%), authorised fraud (41%), and document fraud (38%) being the most common threats.

To combat these issues, US companies are focusing their efforts on developing solutions, with 64% of them leveraging AI or machine learning in their fraud prevention capabilities and a further 20% intending to implement these technologies within the next 12 months. Firms utilise AI across several functions, including identification of fraud patterns and risk factors (51.5%), automation of customer verification (43%), acceleration of identification of sophisticated attempts (38%), and analysis of customer behaviour patterns for anomaly detection (32.5%).

Furthermore, 71.5% of Veriff’s survey respondents underlined that customer demand for advanced fraud prevention has substantially increased. The findings show broad adoption of identity verification software and biometrics, with 83% of respondents already having embedded these technologies into their risk-based authentication systems. Also, 81% intend to scale their reliance on these solutions over the upcoming year. These solutions showcase high efficiency, as 74.5% of respondents highlighted that AI-enabled systems successfully prevented fraudulent verification attempts.