Veriff upgrades biometric authentication solution

With improved user experience and accuracy, strengthened security, and more seamless identity assurance, the Veriff Biometric solution provides a streamlined authentication process that mainly helps preventing unauthorised access and account takeovers, but can also be utilised for other use cases. The updates come as Veriff continues to see strong adoption of its solutions in the fight against increasing online fraud.











Combating AI-enabled fraud

Account takeover (ATO) fraud is a growing problem, with fraudsters employing more advanced and refined approaches to attack individuals and businesses. According to Veriff’s Fraud Industry Pulse Survey 2024, almost 78% of US decision-makers have seen an increase in the use of AI in fraudulent attacks in 2023. Veriff’s Biometric Authentication solution provides users with swift, secure, and continuous authentication, granting a convenient and fully automated method for accessing digital products and services. Fraud checks, liveness detection, and anti-spoofing capabilities are included in the latest update to prevent unauthorised access or account takeover.





Key features of the Biometric Authentication solution update include:

Increased conversion: Improved image resolution for better face-matching accuracy and enhanced detail capture in biometric templates;

Improved fraud detection: Analysis of 30+ risk signals across behavioural, device, and network parameters improve accuracy and the ability to combat more sophisticated fraud attempts;

Deepfake and synthetic media detection: Veriff improved face liveness checks for synthetic and AI-generated media detection;

User identity-based authentication: another step towards user-centric digital identity to ensure a secure and seamless user experience;

Actionable insights: With more detailed insights, customers are equipped with specifics about what took place during the authentication journey.

Officials from Veriff said that user authentication can be a cumbersome process, with some fintech customers completing an average of five different authentication sessions, which introduces friction and negatively impacts the experience. They've augmented their Biometric Authentication solution to make it more efficient, user-centric, and secure. Their solution adapts to individual user behaviours, ensuring authentication for the users themselves rather than just a session. This level of biometric authentication is one step forward on their journey to one reusable digital identity.