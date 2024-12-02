Veriff secures USD 100 mln Series C funding round

The new financing will be used to accelerate Veriff’s global growth and invest in R&D, particularly to advance product expansion. The company will also grow its sales and marketing teams to onboard more global clients and build on recent customer programmes.

Through its AI-supported, video-first approach, Veriff can make online IDV more accurate than physical face-to-face authentication and prevent more fraud, according to the company. Secure global IDV enables businesses to unlock the potential of the virtual world.

Company officials stated that organisations and consumers needed to verify identities online more in 2021, from onboarding remote employees, to creating a safe space for gaming in the metaverse, and conducting business fully online.

