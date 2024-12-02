Veriff secures UKDIATF certification





Following this announcement, Veriff customers will be enabled to verify the identities of UK-based users in a more secure and efficient manner, while remaining compliant with the UK government’s requirements and rules.

Clients that want to rent accommodations or work in the UK need to pass the `Right to Rent` or `Right to Work` verification checks. The users need to take a photo of their ID and a selfie, in order for them to be analysed and checked. Following this process, checks against the CIFAS database, Politically Exposed Person (PEP), Credit history, and Electoral roll are also done. The session is approved if the individual passes all the verification processes.









More information on UKDIATF

The Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (UKDIATF) represents a government initiative that focuses on establishing a safe, private, and trustworthy digital identity ecosystem in the area. The initiative aligns with the plan to improve and accelerate the digitalisation process of the region.

UKDIATF offers the needed guidance and requirements for authentication and identity solution providers, in order to ensure that they respect and meet certain technological and security standards, in addition to the principles for protecting customers’ data and privacy. The Home Office in the UK recommended businesses and firms to use certified identity service providers (IDSPs) that meet the trust framework standards for the `Right to Work`, `Right to Rent`, and `Disclosure`, as well as `Barring Service` (DBS) checks.

At the same time, UKDIATF makes sure that the companies that are part of the digital identity ecosystem are held accountable for their solutions and actions. Moreover, it follows their progress in order to ensure that they meet high-security standards under strict governance while improving the user experience of remote IDV and reducing the risks of online threats and fraud.



Veriff’s recent partnerships and product launches

Identity verification firm Veriff had multiple partnerships and product launches recently, across several geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, Iceland-based e-signature software Taktikal partnered with Veriff in order to provide identity verification capabilities and opportunities on a global scale. Throughout this partnership, Veriff was set to add an extra layer of security to Taktikal’s automated onboarding and workflow processes, through the improved authentication of digital signatures. This enabled the company to expand its customer base to new geographic regions around the world.

Earlier in June, Veriff and Netherlands-based fintech Inverid announced their collaboration for augmenting identity verification capacities. As an NFC-first identity verification service provider, Inverid’s ReadID was used to authenticate identities by leveraging government-issued identity files and documents with NFC chips and NFC-enabled devices. The strategic deal was set to offer identity verification products in countries where individuals and citizens did not have biometric identity documents or smartphones. Alongside Inverid’s tools, Veriff’s AI-powered ID verification enabled a workaround for those customers that did not have a biometric ID.



