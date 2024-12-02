Veriff rolls out Assisted Image Capture solution

The solution gives end-users real-time feedback and guidance within the verification process. Furthermore, Assisted Image Capture provides real-time user feedback, within the verification flow itself, to avoid the need for resubmissions and correct errors prior to user submission.

Assisted Image Capture use cases range from sharing economies to fintechs, marketplaces, and beyond. Veriff's verification technology uses machine learning to pre-validate sessions before they are reviewed (if necessary). The company’s technology detects errors in photos that would make them unsuitable and communicates the right fixes to users in real-time. Blurriness, glare or an obscured face or damaged/unusable ID documents are just a few examples of common mistakes.