Veriff rolls out a self-service verification platform

There are millions of SMEs across the globe who either because of the regulations or the nature of their business need to verify their clients’ identities before starting to do business with them. Veriff launched the beta-version of Veriff Station at the beginning of September 2019, giving out thousands of free verifications for its test clients.

With the new service, Veriff provides a platform with flexible plans and pricing, according to the official press release. Veriff Station’s client onboarding is a fully automated process. Clients can choose between four pricing plans depending on the verification volumes.

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that uses artificial intelligence to analyse thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, verifying people from 190+ countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of internet businesses including fintech companies, sharing economy providers and marketplaces in London, New York, San Francisco, Berlin, Vienna, and other major cities.