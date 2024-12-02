Veriff releases Metaverse-focused identity verification solution

Veriff is one of the only identity verification solution providers with tools readily available to prioritise the safety of Metaverse users. Its age-gating protection implements automated, age-appropriate virtual experiences, and prevents bad actors from infiltrating the user’s digital space.

The company also offers multi-account prevention, stopping account duplicates, and only allows honest users within the metaverse to utilise services. Metaverse creators can onboard millions of customers in seconds from all over the world on the first try with Veriff’s user flow, combined with its document support of over 10,000 government IDs in 39 languages.



