Veriff partners with SimpliFi to provide identity verification for instant card issuance

The main goals of the agreement is to protect SimpliFi customers from identity fraud within their instant card issuance programmes. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to SimpliFi’s digital card issuance platform.

Utilising Veriff’s identity verification technology, SimpliFi customers can now quickly and easily verify the identity of card holders for their individual card issuance programs on the SimpliFi platform, meeting their know your customer (KYC) requirements to ensure users are not subjected to fraud. Veriff’s AI-powered identity verification solution uses a combination of document, photo, and video verification to confirm users are who they say they are across a number of markets, including SimpliFi’s target markets. The SimpliFi platform enables customers to build personalised card programmes on SimpliFi’s card issuance platform.