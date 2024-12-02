Veriff partners TrueNorth for ID verification solutions

This partnership will provide TrueNorth's clients with access to Veriff's suite of identity verification (IDV) solutions for digital transformation initiatives. TrueNorth offers proven architectural frameworks to accelerate the development of customized solutions across the financial services industry, from the beginning stages of strategic planning through product launch.

The company engineers a modern customer experience for clients' unique frontend, core, and backend requirements, and manages the digital transformation journey for its customers, from consulting and building, to evolving and growing.

Veriff is a player in the online identity verification space and has partnered with TrueNorth to provide an essential layer to clients' digital transformation initiatives. Veriff's AI-powered identity verification solution provides identity fraud prevention, Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, and fast conversions of customers, helping companies convert and onboard more real users while stopping bad actors.





TrueNorth wants to transform digital experiences in the financial services world, and with Veriff as a partner, their clients can now incorporate identity verification into their online solutions.





Veriff updates

Recently Veriff launched their new R.E.V. Partner Program (Revenue Expansion with Veriff) to provide a clear path to support Veriff's growing ecosystem of partners. The program is designed to support partners in sales and marketing and provide them with Veriff's IDV platform to help meet the identity theft and fraud demands of end users. The program can be tailored to meet the needs of a specific partner type based on their own business, offering flexibility to support the partner as their business scales.

Back in October, the company expanded its partnership with shared mobility app Bolt to help it identify fraudulent behaviour. Veriff has helped Bolt prevent the rate of driver fraud and confirm suspicious behaviour through real-time identity verification methods, ensuring the safety of all customers, drivers, and third-party road users.





Digital ID frameworks

As we found out in our recent interview with Jenn Markey from Entrust, identity and payments have become inextricably linked, and this brings both exciting opportunities and emerging new risks for the payments industry.

The financial services sector has already displayed it can provide uberised experiences where users can conduct their financial affairs from an app or digital wallet, but the next frontier in payments will focus on creating a superior and seamless digital-first consumer experience.

That means having a seamless application, onboarding, issuance, and payments experience that doesn’t require manual intervention, protects consumer data while hiding the complexity behind the scenes with tokenization and card controls and streamlines payment experiences with companies like click2pay and xPay provisioning.