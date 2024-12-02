Veriff launches new fraud mitigation packages





The products have been developed to provide organisations with tools and expertise to mitigate fraud attempts and verify users more efficiently. Each package is designed to meet the specific needs of a customer depending on the nature of their business, risk requirements, and in-house fraud detection capabilities.











The packages’ features

Both Fraud Protect and Fraud Intelligence use machine learning models, behavioural insights, and Veriff’s in-house fraud detection expertise, aiming to improve organisations’ ability to mitigate continuously evolving fraud attempts. Throughout the IDV process, Veriff analyses the user’s document, face biometrics, device, and network, along with previous fraud patterns.



Currently, organisations face an evolving landscape of fraud risks that compromise their business, communities, compliance efforts, and brand reputation. According to Veriff’s officials, the two packages were created to help companies eliminate fraud and maintain the security of their businesses.



Fraud Protect assists organisations in mitigating the threat of impersonation, synthetic identities, identity document fraud, velocity or bonus abuse, and multi-accounting during the remote IDV process. The package can detect advanced fraud, its industry CrossLinks feature leveraging Veriff’s network of global customers to expose fraud patterns and block repeat offenders. Moreover, through Fraud Protect, companies can access expertise and insight from Veriff’s team to identify global trends and develop prevention strategies. Tactics include proactive blocklisting of repeat offenders and geolocation to inhibit unauthorised access from a specific territory and document validation checks to mitigate tampering methods.



Fraud Intelligence builds on Fraud Protect with additional signals to minimise fraud and aid fraud operations teams to anticipate the threat landscape. Some of its key features include a consolidated view of risk to enable decision-making and prevention of previous unauthorised access. RiskScore offers an actionable numerical value based on data insights that represent the overall risk associated with an IDV session. FaceBlock Import allows organisations to integrate their blocklist to prevent repeated fraudsters and those who break community guidelines or enforce gaming self-exclusion risks.





