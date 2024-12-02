Veriff launches new Anti-Money Laundering compliance product

The new solution aims to provide its customers with a full suite of tools to help them comply with anti-money laundering regulations. Identity verification, Politically Exposed Person (PEP) checks, adverse media screening, ongoing monitoring of persons and sanctions services help financial institutions to combat money laundering.

With this product offering, Veriff’s solution will cover the essential Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML checks required by companies to comply with critical identity-focused financial regulations and tackle financial crimes.

Veriff is a global online identity verification company that supports organisations to build trust with their customers through automated online IDV. Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyse thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries, according to the official press release. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organisations across fintech, crypto and mobility sectors.