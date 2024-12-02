Veriff launches barcode reading feature for documents

An automatic barcode scanner helps to fight fraud and speed up the verification process. The company currently supports barcode scans on US and Canadian documents but plans to expand to other countries and document types using barcodes.

A barcode is a short machine-readable set of data that is a standard feature on the backside of all US and Canadian driver's licenses, which is the most used ID document in these countries. The barcode has a person's document data encoded within it, including the name, address, document validity date, document number, gender, height, eye colour, etc. As the barcode is exceptionally dense, it requires a very high-quality picture to extract the data.

The new barcode scanner enables Veriff to extract the document data automatically. It is also a secure way to catch instances of document tampering. The removal of the barcode from regular document back pictures is a challenge, especially from images captured on a desktop or laptop computers during the verification process.

Veriff has added to its mobile web verification flows a specific step to scan the barcode on applicable documents.