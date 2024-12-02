Veriff joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect

By participating in the program, Veriff will offer bespoke identity verification experience to Visa’s expansive network of issuing clients, helping to stop fraud attempts and bad actors using its AI-powered online IDV solution.

Veriff’s decision engine utilises machine learning to analyse more than 9,500 variations of government-issued IDs from over 190 countries in 39 different languages. Veriff’s capabilities empower its customers to expand across borders, making its decision engine smarter and more effective over time.

The Visa Fintech Partner Connect program is designed to help financial institutions quickly connect with a set of technology providers. By streamlining the discovery process, Fintech Partner Connect can help Visa’s issuing partners create digital-first experiences without the cost and complexity of building the back-end technology in-house.