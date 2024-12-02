Veriff enters Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Veriff analyses over 10,000 variations of government-issued IDs from over 190 countries in 40 different languages via machine learning and through its intelligent decision engine. This facilitates Veriff customers to expand across borders as it makes its decision engine more effective over time, and this partnership with AWS will expand the company’s footprint.

APN is the global partner programme for AWS. The focus lies with assisting partners build AWS-based businesses or solutions. Becoming part of the APN paves the way for service providers to reach a broader audience and build connections, according to the press release. Veriff's AI-powered identity verification solution will now be offered to companies of the APN as it continues to expand.