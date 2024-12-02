Veriff completes iBeta Level 2 compliance evaluation

This evaluation assesses the effectiveness of biometric passive liveness detection systems. The iBeta Level 2 compliance serves as external verification that Veriff’s biometric security measures meet stringent standards. This compliance is a step in the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its defences against biometric fraud.

In the company press release, officials from Veriff noted that recent improvements in their machine learning models have contributed to better liveness detection. These enhancements enable the system to analyse biometric data such as facial features more accurately, verifying user presence in real time and identifying potential fraud. They further added that these updates can help minimise the risk of mistakenly accepting fraudulent biometric information.

Liveness detection and fraud prevention

Level 2 liveness detection is designed to differentiate between a real person and a spoof, such as a model or synthetic version of their biometric data. The tests evaluate the system's ability to prevent more advanced fraudulent methods, including the use of 3D masks or digitally created faces.

According to iBeta, none of the presentation attacks (PAs) tested were able to bypass Veriff’s system, and the Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) was reported at 0%. The evaluation follows the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, which defines procedures for testing the resistance of biometric systems to fraudulent attempts.





More information about Veriff

Veriff is a verification platform that serves a variety of industries, including financial services, cryptocurrency, gaming, and mobility sectors. The company’s technology combines AI-based automation with insights from human feedback to provide global identity verification solutions.

In July 2024, Veriff augmented its Biometric Authentication solution to prevent account takeover fraud. With improved user experience and accuracy, strengthened security, and more seamless identity assurance, the Veriff Biometric solution provides a streamlined authentication process that mainly helps preventing unauthorised access and account takeovers, but can also be used for other use cases. The updates came as Veriff continued to see strong adoption of its solutions in the fight against increasing online fraud.

