Veriff available in 34 languages

The new languages are product-driven, requests coming from Veriff’s customers’ end-users. Veriff initially launched its service in English but soon added Estonian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Latvian. More exotic languages like Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Arabic and Japanes were added later following Veriff’s customers’ demand.

Currently, Veriff’s verification process is available in English, Estonian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Latvian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Italian, French, Dutch, Lithuanian, Czech, Ukrainian, Hindi, Malay, Georgian, Arabic, Turkish, Japanese, Mexican Spanish, Hungarian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Macedonian, Croatian, Norwegian, Finnish, and Swedish.

The new languages are available in Veriff Android and iOS SDKs as well as in our web verification flows. In addition to traditional languages, once for a client campaign, Veriff’s Android app was fully translated into Klingon, a language spoken

by the fictional creatures Klingons in Star Trek. Veriff is a global online identity verification company, founded in 2015, that with the help of artificial intelligence analyses thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, verifying people from 190+ countries across the globe. Veriff is an alumnus of the startup accelerator Y Combinator and has raised USD 8.3m in funding. Veriff employs over 300 people in Tallinn, Estonia.