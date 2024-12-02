Veriff announces availability in AWS Marketplace





Customers can access the digital catalogue to find, buy, and deploy a wide range of software products and services that are developed to run on the AWS platform. Veriff has been selected to be among the identity verification (IDV) providers in the marketplace, helping companies achieve an enhanced level of trust with their customers and partners.











Veriff’s AI-powered ID verification solution asks users to take a selfie and a picture of their government-issued ID, and its technology detects and verifies the document. It then instructs the user when the back of the ID is required, making the experience seamless. Moreover, the solution can analyse more than 11,300 government-issued ID documents across 230 countries and in 48 languages. As a global service, organisations can convert more users, prevent fraud, and comply with regulations.





According to officials, online identity fraud represents a major concern for consumers and businesses, and Veriff’s objective is to eliminate these issues by making their technology more widely available. The integration in AWS Marketplace allows the company to offer their solution to more companies, while providing them with safe digital services and trust with their users.





Veriff’s offering

Veriff’s commitment to providing its clients with safety, protection, and transparency is supported by its range of solutions. The company operates in several industries, including fintech, neobank, gaming, mobility, video gaming, crypto, marketplaces, healthcare, HR management, education, and dating. Its offering ranges from identity and document verification, proof of address, database checks, and age validation to Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding and AML screening, as well as biometric authentication and age estimation.



Veriff’s solutions can be used by customers for age verification, customer identity and access management, driver validation, KYC, new account onboarding, Right to Work, and Right to Rent.





Veriff’s latest developments