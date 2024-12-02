Veriff and Starship enable autonomous delivery of age-restricted goods

With this partnership, Veriff adds another layer of safety and security to Starship’s services, making it the first company in the world to create a fully autonomous end to end delivery service for age restricted items, according to the press release.

Starship is augmenting food and package deliveries by offering users accessible, low-emission delivery services via its autonomous robot fleet, fully monitored via their smartphone app. Veriff will enable an additional level of security to Starship’s delivery platform to further verify the purchase and delivery of age-restricted items via the re-authentication of the user through Veriff’s AI-powered identity verification platform.