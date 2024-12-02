Veriff and Joyride team up to combat mobility fraud

According to the press release, the aim of the partnership is to provide micromobility platform Joyride’s customers with upgraded onboarding, as well as fight increasing fraud threats in the mobility industry.

The first thing operators must confirm before allowing people to rent a vehicle, be a driver or a rider is to check whether they are who they say they are, regardless of the type of identity document or nationality. Operators are responsible for ensuring their clients have an active driver’s license when they rent out cars, checking whether drivers have the right driving category listed (depending on the vehicle) and whether the license is active or expired or even suspended.

Veriff data shows there was more than a 40% increase in the overall fraud rate in the mobility sector during the first six months of 2021. This is due to an increase in online activity tied to the pandemic. It has never been more important for mobility operators to confirm their users are who they claim to be to ensure the safety of their passengers and guard against both vehicle and identity theft.