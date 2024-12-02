Veriff and Alloy offer identity verification for financial institutions

Through this partnership, Veriff will provide Alloy customers with additional identity verification capabilities and KYC solutions to leverage during client onboarding in more than 190 countries.

Veriff’s identity verification technology will be made accessible through Alloy’s platform, allowing fintechs and banks to verify identities during new customer onboarding while meeting their KYC requirements to ensure they remain compliant. Veriff provides KYC verification with its video-first technology and offers protection for users through location verification.

Alloy serves as a command centre for identity that gives financial institutions a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with the organisation. Alloy’s identity decisioning platform combined with Veriff’s added identity verification and compliance capabilities gives financial organisations the trust and security needed to manage their onboarding, transactions, and credit decisions.

Alloy’s representatives stated that the fraud landscape is constantly shifting and financial institutions need to be able to adjust to continue mitigating fraud. The partnership with Veriff enables them to connect their clients with more identity verification and KYC offerings that meet each of their compliance needs.