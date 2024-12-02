Veridu, Alpha Payments Cloud to fight online fraud in Asia

As part of the alliance, Veridu will combine its fraud prevention systems with Alpha Payments Cloud’s solution, which makes the verification tools available to a huge network of banks and payment processors across the globe (and in particular in the Asian region) through its marketplace of payments applications.

Online fraud is a major problem in Asia due to the millions of people with no official Government ID. Millions of people in the Asian region have no proof of identity. This causes a multitude of problems for citizens, businesses, and governments alike. In Southern Asia, 59% of people are not registered at birth, meaning they have no documentation to prove their existence. In India alone, there are only 50 million passport holders. Just 200 million people hold a driver’s license, out of a population of 1.2 billion.

Veridu provides both Single Sign On plugins and authentication tools to provide protection for both businesses and users. Founded in 2012, Veridu is headquartered in Denmark and has offices in UK.

Alpha Payments Cloud is a payments-focused cloud-based IT company providing merchants, banks and payment product providers a central hub that allows seamless access amongst all parties via one integration and platform.

