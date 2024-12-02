Veridium, Jumio partner for eKYC initiatives

This partnership brings flexibility of choice and security for eKYC (Know Your Customer) use cases, helping organisations to apply capabilities for facial, document, and fingerprint biometric recognition for identity verification.

The joint solution builds on Veridium’s and Jumio’s core strengths to bring a combined multi-modal biometric verification capability to create a Trusted Digital Identity for user access to business-critical data, applications, and systems.

Highlights of the Jumio/Veridium joint solution include: