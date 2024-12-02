Veridium enables mobile banking biometrics for Bunq

The challenger bank will use VeridiumID and its software, 4 Fingers TouchlessID for its new app. By capturing all four fingerprints at once, 4 Fingers has a “higher level of precision and reliability for authentication than other biometrics such as face, voice or a single fingerprint”.

Bunq is Amsterdam-based, was founded in 2013 and has 70 “bunqers” (i.e. employees). It received its licence in 2015 and opened for business in November 2015. According to the bank’s founder Bunq will become “the WhatsApp of paying each other”.

Veridium has offices in Boston and New York; Oxford (UK) and London; Houten, Netherlands; and Bucharest and Timisoara, Romania. It was also founded in 2013.