Veridium becomes partner of Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Via the arrangement, Veridium’s multimodal authentication platform will be more readily available to businesses through the AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace provides financial institutions and other enterprises with a curated shortlist of security solutions. The solution can cover on-premises or cloud-based applications, offering secure biometric authentication for employees, customers, and individual transactions.

Veridium’s computing power of the cloud environment has the ability to expand and detract based on demand, which means that customers only pay for what they use. The AWS Marketplace facilitates the process for businesses wishing to integrate Veridium’s authentication platform.