Veratad Technologies provides its identity verification technology to GROUPIRA





The project focuses on automation and account aggregation for IRA investors, advisory partners, and retirement providers. The GROUPIRA 3.0 project includes Veratad's technology for identity verification and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance.

To further the project, GROUPIRA is developing a customised online account origination solution for program advisors using Open API technology from a group of companies that includes Veratad, Microsoft Azure, LexisNexis, DocuSign, Plaid, and FIS Relius. GROUPIRA 3.0 expands on the launch of the GROUPIRA Claims Process Portal, where members can open a claim to access retirement funds from former employers.

GROUPIRA 3.0 allows inactive members to self-authenticate their identity, initiate automated ACH transfers to verify bank account details and more.