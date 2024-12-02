Veratad Technologies partners Acorns for fraud prevention solution

As per the partnership, Acorns will integrate Veratads IDMatch+COMPLY plug-in identity verification and fraud prevention solution into their Apple and Android applications, allowing Acorns to verify a customers identity.

Veratad Technologies is a provider of both online/real-time and batch identity verification and knowledge-based authentication solutions for those who conduct business on the internet or any business that needs to verify an individual’s age or identity.

Acorns is a micro investing company, allowing people to round up purchases and automatically invest the change. The Acorns application and financial engine were built to help people micro invest into a portfolio of index funds offered by global asset managers.